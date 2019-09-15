ROCKMORE-- Ruth Frankel, a retired English school teacher and bridge aficionado, passed away early Friday, September 13, 2019 after a valiant two-year battle with leukemia. Born May 17, 1928 to Sallie and Jacob Frankel she was raised in Brooklyn with her sibling Sheldon, attended James Madison High School and the Juilliard School of Music. She went off to Syracuse University at the young age of 16 where she worked and played hard; was a sorority sister in IOTA, was her freshman year beauty Queen and ultimately graduated cum laude in June 1948. Two years later she married Henry (Hank) Rockmore and had two children Gayle and Robert her pride and joy. She received a Master's in Education from Hofstra in 1962 and then worked as an English teacher in the East Williston School District where she taught for 25 plus years. Ruth had a zest for living and hers was a life well- lived. She was a wonderful cook, talented artist, beloved high school English teacher, avid, nationally-ranked bridge player and trusted friend not to mention adored daughter, respected sister and loved mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Gayle Berg, her son Robert Rockmore and daughter-in-law Alma. She has five grandchildren (Carly married to Jeremy Koenig and Jarret Berg married to Jennifer; Jonathan, Noah and Saul Rockmore) and one great-granddaughter Arielle Berg; as well as a network of beloved extended family members, friends and students from Long Island, North Shore Towers and Boynton Beach whose lives she has touched along the way. Her funeral service will take place this Monday, September 16, 2019 at Gutterman's, 8000 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, NY 11797 at noon. We will remain forever grateful for the precious time we had with her and will honor her wishes that we celebrate her long life with love.



