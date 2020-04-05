RUBLOWSKY--Ruth Kulin. (1927-2020) died peacefully on her own terms at her Brooklyn home of 60 years, surrounded by family, on March 22. The daughter of poor immigrants from Lithuania and Poland, Ruth fought all her life for the working class and was a feminist who lived a great romance for 68 years with her husband, the late musician-writer John Rublowsky. Valedictorian of her high school, she received a degree in physics from Hunter College. Ruth taught mathematics and was a guidance counselor at H.S. of Art and Design for over 25 years. Her house on 5th Street, home to generations, was filled with art, arguments, politics, literature, history, and music. RKR did "not do fun" but she certainly knew how to enjoy herself and was a passionate reader and world traveler. Wry and philosophical to the end, she wanted her tombstone to ask "What was that all about?" RKR needed no religion to be, above all else, a good person. Ruth will be missed by her brother, children, grandsons, great- grandson and the many friends and relatives who so admired her.



