SCHLOSSMAN--Ruth Morgenlander Passed away on March 9, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Dr. Ralph Edward Schlossman. Mourned by her children Marcie (Marvin), Andrew, and Wendy (Douglas) and by adoring grandchildren Scott (Elizabeth), Jeffrey (Megan), Noah, Jordan, Max, and Kwynne, and her sister Carol (Marshall), as well as extended family and much-loved friends. She was a social worker who took pride in her commitment to her community and her deep feelings about her family. Donations may be made to Hadassah or . Services will be Monday, March 11 at 12:30 at Sinai Chapels, Fresh Meadows, NY. For further information contact Sinai Chapels 718-445-0300.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 11, 2019