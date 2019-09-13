SPIRA--Ruth. (1928-2019). Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP through attorneys Lawrence N. Friedland, Warren R. Gleicher and Samuel P. Ross deeply mourn the loss of esteemed client Ruth Spira who died on August 31, 2019 at age 90 and sends heartfelt condolences to her family. Ruth was a co-founder of Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. who advised on all facets of the enterprise and was actively in charge of many important functions. She was a very gracious lady who was involved in charity and the world about her and a loving mother and grandmother. She and Joel were a delight to associate with and we will miss them both.



