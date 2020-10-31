STEEL--Ruth. Born November 19, 1914, died October 26, three weeks shy of her 106th birthday. Wife of the late Leonard Steel and daughter of the late David and Eva Segal. Sister of the late Norman Segal and the late Sylvia Hurwitch. Treasured mother of Stefanie Steel and the late Frederic Steel. Adored grandmother of Rachel Steel Cohn (Neil Cohn) and Eric Obenzinger (Erica Kilbride). Cherished great-grandmother of Olivia, Reese and Clark Cohn. Ruth lived a life of meaning and accomplishment in her art and music. She was admired for her astuteness, warmth, optimism, refinement, skill at bridge and financial acumen. Ruth's striking beauty inspired Batman's creator, Bob Kane, to create Catwoman. Never looking backward, she focused on the future and the present; she will always be present for us. She left us far too soon.





