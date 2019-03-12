STEINBERG--Ruth Kotcher. Age 92, of Great Neck, NY, died March 6, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. She was the treasured wife of the late Eugene R. Steinberg; cherished mother of Rana (Douglas, deceased) Binder, Mimi (Richard) Wolkin, and Patricia (Michel) Stella; devoted grandmother of Caroline and Lillie Binder, Amy and Amanda Wolkin, and Jennifer and Christine Stella. She was an avid traveler, animal lover, dedicated yogi, Broadway regular, jazz enthusiast, and celebrated hostess. A beautiful woman; a beautiful life. Memorial services will be at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock in Manhasset, NY, Tuesday, March 12, at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bronx Zoo or North Shore Animal League.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 12, 2019