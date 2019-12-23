STOCK--Ruth Gunzburger, 103, of Parkland, Florida on December 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard P. Stock, loving mother of Ellen and John (Janet), devoted grandmother of Alissa Hendel (Sam) and Debra Wolman (Nathan), and dear great-grandmother of Zoe and Dylan Hendel, and Faye Wolman. Service Monday, December 23, 11am at Union Field Cemetery, 82-11 Cypress Ave., Ridgewood, NY. Family requests donations to , 22512 Gateway Center Dr., PO Box 1952, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1952.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 23, 2019