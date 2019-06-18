TRAGER--Ruth Edith, of Wingdale, NY, passed away on June 16 after a courageous battle with Aplastic Anemia. Born October 13th, 1942, in Bridgeport, CT, Ruth was the daughter of the late Sydney and Ethel Burstein. She leaves behind her beloved family: son Michael (Wendy), granddaughter Sydney, sister Carole Amaio and partner Jim Sanford. Ruth was a true original and a woman well ahead of her time. She was the first female graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and enjoyed a fabulous career for over twenty years as the Director of Banquet Sales for the legendary Carlyle Hotel in NYC. Ruth loved adventure and traveled the world extensively, enjoying the people, food and culture from every continent. It was the lucky people who were invited to a party at Ruth's charming home in the woods of Wingdale where her many friends from all walks of life would gather together to eat and drink and most importantly, laugh. Ruth could be outrageous, hilarious, maddening, loving and kind. We'll miss her indomitable spirit, her wit and her company. Funeral services by The Fred H. McGrath & Son, Funeral Home, Bronxville, NY.
Published in The New York Times on June 18, 2019