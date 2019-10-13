WECHSLER--Ruth (nee Reiser), of Weston, MA passed away on October 6, 2019 at the age of 90. She had a smile that lit up every room. Ruth was intelligent, athletic, disciplined, and beautiful. A woman of indomitable will and remarkable energy, she became a champion tennis player in her youth, ranking 1st in the Eastern U.S. for girls 16 and under. She chose to pursue higher education over professional tennis, however, entering Brooklyn College at age 16, where she studied to become a teacher. Later, at a time when few women earned graduate degrees or worked outside the home, Ruth received her PhD in psychology from New York University and became a practicing child psychologist, working as a diagnostician in public school systems and clinics in Massachusetts and Connecticut. In 1949, she married Harry C. Wechsler; their union would last more than 68 years and produce three children and five grandchildren. Ruth and Harry traveled extensively; patronized the arts, especially the Boston Symphony Orchestra; and were known among their large circle of friends for their elegance, generosity, and marvelous dinner parties. Ruth's loving heart, steadfast morality, and respect for all she met was deeply appreciated and will be long remembered. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Mia Doron of Durham, NC; Dana Linden of New York, NY; and Sharon Jacques of Oakland, CA; her sons-in-law, Scott Doron, Lawrence Linden, and Michael Jacques; and her grandchildren, Lily Doron, Tess Linden, Maya Linden, Anna Craig, and Nathan Jacques. A small graveside service for immediate family was held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Beit Olam East Cemetery. Brezniak Funeral Director www.brezniakfuneral directors.com "Family Owned"
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 13, 2019