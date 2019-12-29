WISSNER--Ruth. Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother died peacefully on December 26, 2019 at the age of 97. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Seymour Wissner, and her daughter, Barbara Wissner. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Susan Goldstein (Arthur), grandchildren, Allison Mendelsohn (Scott) and Jeffrey Goldstein (Nicole), and three great-granddaughters, Paige, Casey and Lyla. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 29th at 11am at Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 29, 2019