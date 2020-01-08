Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan Alan Muhlestein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, December 30th, Ryan Alan Muhlestein - son, brother, fiancé, uncle, friend - was taken from us in a tragic accident involving a drunk driver. So many beautiful words have been said already in tribute to this wonderful soul who was stripped from our lives far too soon. Every word, story, and memory has lovingly expressed the truth of Ryan's friendliness to all, his never-ending good humor and optimism, and warmest bear-hugs he always gave freely. Ryan was passionate about life, but especially about learning, dancing, Harry Potter, PokemonGo, and anything beautiful. During his high school years at Paradigm High School Ryan cultivated a love of creating sublime poetry; his vocabulary was amazing. He also became an excellent ballroom dancer. He loved deeply, laughed often, and had an amazing ability to make everyone feel like a million dollars. Ryan's goals were to always be learning, and to be an author and an editor someday.



Ryan was born February 4, 1994 to Curtis and Lori who love him fiercely and will miss him deeply. He will also be enormously missed by his fiancé Carlos Fregoso-Medina who was with him at the time of the accident, and to whom he was excitedly planning to marry in a couple of months. The loss of Ryan will also be felt keenly by his 5 brothers, Brandon (JoHanna and kids Beckham, Peyton, and Kensley), Scott (Hanna), Alex, Colton (Courtney), Joel, and his grandparents Gary & Carol Mathie and Delsa Bates as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



There will be a viewing Friday, January 10th at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home at 1007 West South Jordan Parkway in South Jordan, UT from 6:00-8:00 PM. His funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 3113 West 13400 South, Riverton, Utah 84065 on Saturday, January 11 at 11:00 AM, with another short viewing prior from 9:45-10:30. For any who wish to send flowers, please send them to Jenkin-Soffe Funeral Home.



The family requests that anyone who may have pictures or memories of Ryan that they would like to share, please send them to



