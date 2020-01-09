GORFINKEL--S. Howard M.D., of Montville, NJ, died on January 3, 2020 at the age of 88 after a long illness. Howie will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband and father to his wife and children. Dr. Gorfinkel graduated from New York University and NYU School of Dentistry. After serving as a Captain in the Army for two years, he attended and graduated from NYU Medical School. Dr. Gorfinkel practiced Internal Medicine in Manhattan for over 40 years as well serving as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the Langone Medical Center. Dr. Gorfinkel's intellect, humor and sharp diagnostic abilities made him highly respected by both his patients and fellow physicians. After retiring from private practice, he devoted his time to his family and friends as well as his favorite pastime, golf. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Ina, their son David and wife Alyssa, and their daughter Judi Morreale, as well as 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by his son James in California. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to NYU Langone Medical Center Office of Development or Autism Speaks.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 9, 2020