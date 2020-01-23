Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SABRINA GIANGRANDE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





GIANGRANDE-- Sabrina Isabella. It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Sabrina Isabella Giangrande, 16, who died January 18, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Hospital from LCHAD, a rare metabolic condition with which she lived, extremely bravely, all of her short life. There was absolutely no one like Sabrina, she was only herself: Whip-smart, joyful, knowing, and unstoppable. Sabrina "Brinabell" Giangrande was born in Brooklyn to Amy Capone and John Giangrande on December 24, 2003, an astonishing Christmas gift to Jillian Paige Giangrande, her beloved sister and confidante. Sabrina is predeceased by her (paternal) uncle Arthur J. Giangrande, Jr., and is survived by, in addition to her parents and sister, her father's partner, Bianca L. Billeci, and her (paternal) grandfather, Arthur J. "Poppy" Giangrande, both Bensonhurst, and her grandmother, Joan Giangrande of Locust Valley, Long Island; her (maternal) grandmother, Lorraine M. "Girl Beeb" Capone, of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn; her grandfather, Neal J. "Boy Beeb" Capone and his wife, Linda Capone, and her uncle Michael A. Capone, all of Fort Lauderdale, FL; her aunt Kim Capone-Gallagher and cousins Luisa A. Gallagher and Isabella S. Gallagher, all of Mill Basin, Brooklyn; Leo, her tireless dog, and countless relatives and friends. From the get-go, the beautiful bald head of Brinabell held the mind of an individual - a girl who knew what she wanted to do, and how she wanted to do it - her way! It was no surprise that when she finally grew hair, it was as pronounced gorgeous, thick and red, a striking combination with her big blue eyes. Those eyes held oceans of meaning. As a young girl, she enjoyed running around and playing, orchestrating dramatic competitions on the schoolyard -- and in the classrooms -- of PS 215. She adored her family, especially her sister Jillian, her confidante. They loved to make movies and hang out at the Sea Gate Beach Club. Sabrina had many special sleepovers with Girl Beeb, where they cooked together, and visits to swim with Boy Beeb and Linda in Florida. Sabrina was tenacious. She squeezed every ounce of energy out of whatever fun there was to be had. Her father enjoyed watching her just do her thing, regardless of whether it was ordinary or rare, quiet or loud. She and her best friend, Emily Pishchiker, liked to make fun of people and walk around Mill Basin. Emily said that Sabrina always knew the right thing to say, whether you were happy or sad. As she got older, and the inevitable limits to her mobility imposed by LCHAD began, it didn't stop Sabrina's social velocity; she flew down sidewalks on her wheelchair (sometimes with passengers) once totaling one. Then, reclaiming the seat of the replacement wheelchair, she flew down the same sidewalks - at the same speed again. Dunkin' Donuts was a favorite pit stop, before taking the bus to her aunt Kim's clothing store, Lu Bella, where she liked to try on new outfits daily. (The boutique became known informally as "Sabrina's Closet.") Regardless of what she was wearing, Sabrina commanded attention as original. Her need for her chosen people was fierce, and it wasn't always easy. Her mom and Poppy loved her through lots of hours at the hospital. Many medical people comprised Sabrina's dedicated team at Mt. Sinai, and her family is eternally grateful for their care, particularly Dr. George Diaz and Dr. Melissa Wasserstein. Their attention to Sabrina gave us all more precious time with her. Sabrina gave to them too, lessons in understanding the importance of the patient's own voice. One physician was struck especially by Sabrina's continued curiosity about her condition, and thought she would have made a great scientist given her questions - and the dissatisfaction with the answers her doctors offered in response. Sabrina also possessed an innate sense of justice, which found special expression in her compassion for other children, always reaching out to - and sticking up for - those who were vulnerable and left-behind. Sabrina's physical absence won't diminish this legacy. She carried more pain than any child ever should have to, and more truth than most of us can bear. How did she do it? It's a question she has left for us. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation: Fisch Family Fatty Acid Oxidation Fund, c/o Carol K Ashby, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 or at: https://www.givetochildrens org/donate and under the Designation tab select "Other" and type in Fisch Family Fatty Acid Oxidation Fund. Published in The New York Times on Jan. 23, 2020

