ELKORDY--Sallie Ann Ottavino. We have lost our beautiful angel Sallie who's light, heart and soul touched all who knew her. Her radiant smile, genuine kindness, compassion, joy, wit, and humor were irresistible. Sallie Ann Elkordy, nee Ottavino, beloved wife, mother, sister, passed peacefully at home on November 22, 2020. Her sudden passing was a shock to family and friends whose deep sense of loss and out pouring of love are a testament to the impact she had on so many people's lives. A woman for all seasons, Sallie lived a wonderful and fulfilling life dedicated to her family and helping people in all walks of life particularly children and those with disabilities. As founder of The Museum of Comedy, Sallie was on a mission of cheer to bring laughter where it was needed most. Known to her friends and fans as "Sillie Sallie the Jolly Jestress" she produced over 1,000 Comedy shows at hospitals, nursing homes and homeless shelters. Sallie performed live on a weekly comedy show on Manhattan Neighborhood Network. Her passion for helping others and advocating for those who could not help themselves was the driving force for how she led her life. Along with the Museum of Comedy, Sallie founded the Womens Party, who's mission was Peace, Education, Activism, Respect and Love (PEARL). As an activist, Sallie was leading the charge to educate people about the harmful components in vaccines www.Tinyurl.com/ambsvfw
She produced a live weekly radio show on Republic Broadcasting Network. A larger than life humanitarian, her heart and compassion was boundless. Sallie twice ran for Mayor of New York City. Born in Brooklyn on May 15, 1960, Sallie attended elementary school at PS 101 The School in the Gardens and Russell Sage Junior High School in Forest Hills, NY, The Convent of The Sacred Heart and St. Ignatius Loyola in Manhattan, The Mechanics Institute, graduating from NYU School of The Arts in 1981. Following in her father's footsteps Sallie attended The Catholic University of America and graduated with a Master of Architecture in 1986. Her graduate thesis on the design of buildings for the disabled was used as the design model in Russia for building a Center for the disabled. It was at Catholic University that she met her husband of 35 years Mohamed Elkordy. Moving back to New York in 1986, she worked for Lehrer McGovern Construction Co, and the NYC Dept of Parks and Recreation. In 1993 Sallie rejoined the family stone business, A. Ottavino Corp., in partnership with her sisters Meg and Kate Ottavino. Sallie is predeceased by her mother Mary Elizabeth Nee Pigott Ottavino, her father Adam George Ottavino and her sister Mary Elizabeth Ottavino. Sallie is survived by her husband Mohamed, children Mary Elizabeth and Abbas, sisters Meg and Kate and nieces Hannah and Megan. Sallie will be deeply missed and never forgotten. She will always remain in our lives albeit from another realm. A Stargazer on earth she will now be looking upon us from the heavens. Rest in peace my sweetheart. The wake will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home in Forest Hills, NY. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am on Monday December 7, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in Forest Hills, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: www.CityHarvest.org