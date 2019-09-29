HEINEMANN--Sally, a past president of the New York Financial Writers Association and recipient of the Elliott V. Bell award for financial writers, died peacefully on September 25, 2019 of lung cancer. She was a former financial editor at Bridge News, Knight-Ridder, the Financial News, and a financial writer at The New York Times. She was 83. She is survived by her daughter, Sabina Heinemann, and grandson, Ruben Heinemann, as well as her sister Irene Fairley, and her nephews Peter and Gerard Fairley. Contributions should be made to Hadassah, the Womens' Zionist Organization of America.



