HORN--Sally. 96, passed away on April 8. She was born on April 10, 1923 in Radom, Poland to Yankel and Hinda Frajlich. She lost her parents and sisters Pearl and Chaya in the Holocaust. Her beloved husband Harry preceded her in death. Sally courageously survived Auschwitz. She adored her two sons and was so proud of their success. Sally loved to sing and dance and her beauty and smile could light up a room. Her legacy is that her family for generations to come can prosper. She is survived by her children, Myles and Gail, Harvey and Kathy, grandchildren Alexander, Rebecca, Steven, Julie, Elizabeth and great-grandson Zachary. Donations can be given to SelfHelp.



