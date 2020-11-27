KAMINSKY--Sally. Sally Kaminsky, 92, died peacefully at home on November 25, 2020. Born at home in Irvington, New Jersey on March 18, 1928 (along with her identical twin Betty), Sally was the daughter of Louis and Sylvia Weisman. She was predeceased by her brothers Harvey Weisman and Paul Weisman. A graduate of Upsala College, Sally earned her M.A. at NYU and Doctorate in Education from Teachers College, Columbia University. Sally was a Professor of Education and Dean of Undergraduate Studies at City University of New York, College of Staten Island and was the author of several books, numerous research papers and professional presentations on reading disabilities and how children learn to read. In addition to her sister Beverly "Betty" Palius, Sally is survived by her adored sons Michael (Jennifer Goodnow) and Alex (Kim Klumok) and her beloved grandchildren Allison, Zack and Calla. Sally is also survived by her longtime companion David Black. Prior to her career in education Sally sang with Harry Belafonte, Odetta, The Weavers and The Chad Mitchell Trio among other folk singers living in New York in the 1950s and 1960s. Later in life, Sally rekindled her love of singing by joining the Riverdale Chorale Society in Riverdale, New York. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Wave Hill in Riverdale, New York.





