SALLY WEINRAUB
WEINRAUB--Sally, (Mishan), age 99 passed away at home on December 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born to David and Freda Mishan in Man- chester, England and was raised in the Sephardic community both in England and in Brooklyn where she moved during WWII. An avid learner, after raising four children she went to Manhattanville College and then attended Brooklyn Law School. She had a thriving appellate practice retiring in her 80's, and then went on to become a writer and a published poet. She is survived by her husband Martin of 64 years, four children Jacqueline, Joseph, David and Jennifer, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was the center and matriarch of her family and her laughter and spirit will be missed. For a full obituary go to: www.JJFFH.com


Published in New York Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
