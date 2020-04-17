DEMARCO--Salvatore. Salvatore DeMarco passed away in New York City on April 6th at the age of 79. Born on September 7, 1940 in Queens, NY, he was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Katherine (Tomao) DeMarco and his brother Thomas. A graduate of the Pratt Institute & Columbia University, he spent his career managing real estate for Equitable and Exxon Mobil. Sal loved travel, classical music, gardening and reading the New York Times. He is survived by his children Lisa Cunningham, Michael DeMarco and David DeMarco, and his six grandchildren as well as his partner of 20 years, Nancy Stagg Sherrill of New York City and her grandchildren.



