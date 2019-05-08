FERRAIOLI--Salvatore A., on May 5, 2019. Son of the late John and Lucy Ferraioli, and predeceased by his brother John and his son Mark, he is survived by his son John-Peter and daughter-in-law Colleen, his son Steven and daughter-in-law Tara, his sister Leatrice, his partner Dorothy E. Campbell, his former wife Elizabeth, and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by a multitude of family, friends, and colleagues who cherished him. For further details, contact Cobble Hill Funeral Chapel 718-875-7429.
Published in The New York Times on May 8, 2019