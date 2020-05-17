NUZZO--Salvatore Joseph. Salvatore Joseph (Sal) Nuzzo, 88, of Juno Beach, Florida died April 9, 2020 in Jupiter, Florida. The son of Italian immigrants Rocco and Angela (Renzulli) Nuzzo, Mr. Nuzzo was born and raised with eight brothers and sisters in Norwalk, Connecticut. He was an outstanding scholar, leader and athlete. His senior year, Mr. Nuzzo led the Norwalk High School football team to its only State Championship while serving as the school's student body president. He attended Yale University on a scholarship, graduating in 1953 with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He later earned a master's degree in business from Columbia Business School in 1974. Immediately following graduation from Yale, Mr. Nuzzo joined Hazeltine Corporation, a NYSE-listed defense electronics contractor. He rose through the ranks to eventually become President, CEO and Chairman. Among his accomplishments at Hazeltine was the successful development and introduction of the radar technology at the heart of the advanced warning airborne control system, or AWACS. After 35 years, Mr. Nuzzo retired from Hazeltine and went on to lead the successful turnarounds of Technautics Corporation, Marine Mechanical Corporation and Datron Corporation as the CEO and Chairman of each of these firms. He served as a director of several privately-held and publicly-traded companies, frequently as Chairman or lead outside director, and as a member of many civic and educational boards, including the Yale Science and Engineering Association, where he served as its President, Governor Mario Cuomo's Business Advisory Council and the Board of New York State Business Council. Mr. Nuzzo was also the recipient of numerous business awards and civic honors. Mr. Nuzzo was sustained by his devout Roman Catholic faith. Thankful for his blessings, he believed in giving back to the community and in mentoring the next generation. Mr. and Mrs. Nuzzo contributed the bulk of their wealth to charity, including a wide range of educational, religious, medical, artistic and civic organizations. He was especially proud of the endowed scholarship fund he established, which over the years provided full scholarships at several primary and secondary schools to many dozens of deserving, underprivileged students. Besides providing financial support, members of the family foundation, particularly Mr. and Mrs. Nuzzo themselves, personally engaged with scholarship recipients to encourage them to pursue their dreams. Mr. Nuzzo was also an avid golfer. He served as Chairman of the North Hills Classic, a golf tournament held on Long Island, which eventually became a regular event on the Senior PGA Tour. He was a founding member of The Bear's Club in Jupiter, Florida and Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton, New York. Although he never achieved his ambition of breaking 80, Mr. Nuzzo was proud to have shot an 81 at the age of 83 (from the regular mens' tees). Above all, Sal Nuzzo was a family man. He adored his wife of 68 years, Lucille (Cocco) Nuzzo. He was the loving father of four children: James of Boston, Massachusetts, David of Houston, Texas, Thomas of Lumberton, North Carolina and Dana of Norwalk, Connecticut. He is also survived by his sisters, Millie Coppolo and Angela and her husband, Frank Conte, all from Fort Meyers, Florida, as well as by nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Sal Nuzzo led an exemplary life. He was well known for his intelligence, integrity and kindness. He will be deeply missed. His requiem will be held privately.





