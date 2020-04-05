TOLKOFF--Sam and Eleanor. Sam (son of Esther and Meyer) and Eleanor (daughter of Ida and Sam Ackerman) of Yonkers, NY, passed away 10 hours apart on March 28-29, two weeks shy of their 71st wedding anniversary. Both raised in the Bronx, the James Monroe High School sweethearts leave behind their heartbroken daughters, Robin Levy (Harry) and Marcy Levy (Mitchell); adoring grandchildren Melanie, Michael (Elliot) and DJ; loving siblings Fay, Marilyn, Irwin, Harold and Mimi; and many devoted nieces, nephews and friends. As goes the title of their favorite song, they will now be together "Always." Donations in their memory may be made to the Arthur Ashe Children's Program www.wtef.org the JCC of Mid-Westchester www.jccmw.org or www.stjude.org
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020