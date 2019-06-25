Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SAM ZEMSKY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ZEMSKY--Sam. Sam Zemsky, of Stuart, Florida passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019. Sam was the founder of Zemco Industries and the CEO and Chairman of Russer Foods, one of the nation's leading deli meat producers. Born on May 12, 1926 to the late Clara (nee Feigenbaum) and Harry Zemsky of Brooklyn, NY, he was the devoted husband of the late Shirley (nee Kushner) Zemsky for 62 years and brother of the late Sylvia Halberstadt and Ruth Lichtman. He is survived by his loving children Michael, Randi (Bob Lane) and Howard (Leslie), adoring grandchildren Kayla Zemsky (Michael Myers), Harry Zemsky, Jared Slipman, and David Zemsky, and sisters-in-law Myra Kushner and Anne Kass. He will be remembered as an understated man of enormous integrity, insight, caring and generosity. Funeral services will be held on June 28th at 11am at Temple Beth Zion in Buffalo, NY. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Tourette Association of America (



tourette.org ), or Temple Beth Zion, or Linus Pauling Institute. Published in The New York Times on June 25, 2019

