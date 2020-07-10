SAMANTHA GOLDSMITH

GOLDSMITH-- Samantha Eden, 34, of New York City. Sammy grew up in Cherry Hill, NJ, where she graduated from Cherry Hill High School East, and then attended University of Maryland, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. in Communications. Sammy had a successful career in corporate communications at The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Ralph Lauren. She was a kind, loving and compassionate woman who always put others before herself. She was a light to her family and her countless devoted friends. She ultimately succumbed to unexpected complications from a severe traumatic brain injury she suffered last summer. She is survived by her parents, Cathy Schriber-Goldsmith and Steven Goldsmith, her sister, Jenny Morgan Goldsmith (Benjamin Spira-Gutner), her nephew Jack Spira-Gutner, her grandmother, Gloria Schriber, and her aunt, Wendy J. Schriber. She was also the granddaughter of the late Jack Schriber. She will be deeply missed and always loved and remembered.





