SAMUEL EISENSTADT
EISENSTADT--Samuel, age 98, passed away on September 5, 2020. Beloved husband of 73 years to Edith, adored father of Richard (Rhonda), Linda (Larry), grandfather of Jason (Melissa), Sarra (Alan), Emily (Jason), and Jessie, and great-grandfather of Samuel. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Sam graduated from CCNY where he received a degree in Statistics before serving in WWII with the 8th Armored Division in France and Belgium. He joined Value Line Investment Company in 1946 where he pioneered the use of quantitative methods in developing the Value Line Ranking System. He served as Research Chairman until his retirement in 2009 after 63 years. He then actively continued his pursuit of a disciplined, mathematical approach to investment research. Sam will always be admired and loved for his integrity, honor, and humility.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
