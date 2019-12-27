FAGIN--Samuel Louis, aged 96, on December 24, 2019 in New York City. Sam was born at home in the Bronx to Charles and Minnie Fagin on July 10, 1923. Sam was the youngest of his siblings, Irving, Karl and Ruth (Raucher) (all deceased). Sam married his beloved wife of 67 years, Claire Mintzer Fagin, in 1952. He is the beloved father of Joshua and Charles Fagin and father-in-law of France Myung Fagin. As a husband and father, Sam gave his all. He was the rock upon which his family could rely. His wife, Claire attributes much of her success to Sam's support. Josh and Charles knew their father's adoration from infancy. Sam was the beloved brother-in-law to Sylvia Mintzer Snyder (deceased). Uncle Sam loved all of his nephews and nieces: Miles, Harry and Adam Snyder, Steven and Robert Fagin, Allen Fagin and Sharon Raucher Reier and Donna Raucher Snyder. Family was important to Sam. When his brother-in-law died, Sam stepped in to fill the gap for the Snyders. A brilliant engineer/mathematician, Sam received graduate degrees from New York University (Math), the University of Maryland (EE) as well as a Bachelor of Science from CCNY (EE). He had many patents and was one of the inventors/developers of Optimal Filter Theory. This work was recognized in his book and many articles describing this theory. For the majority of his career he worked as a consultant to the government and various private companies. Sam served in the US Army Signal Corps in WWII and claimed he shortened the war by three minutes! Sam loved book shops, sailing, playing chess in Central Park and traveling to far away places, especially France. The family extends sincere thanks to our physicians, nurses, home aides and VNSNY Hospice Services. We are so grateful to our friends for their friendship, generosity and love over the years. A long and good life to be cherished. A man in full to be missed. Funeral services will be held at: 1pm - Sunday, December 29, 2019, Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY 10024. Interment will be at: The Woodlands Cemetery, 4000 Woodland Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Donations may be made in his honor to the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, NYU Rory Meyers School of Nursing, City College of New York or the ().
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 27, 2019