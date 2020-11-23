1/
SAMUEL GILBERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SAMUEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GILBERT--Samuel. Our dad, Samuel Gilbert, passed away on July 1st, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law and his beloved wife, Susan. He lived his life with joy, wonder and heart. He loved the practice of law, golf, travel, history, art and music. He was warm and kind and greeted people with a big smile. He was a loving father, grandfather and uncle. He will be missed by his children, David (Ann), Elisabeth (Graig) and Julie (Curt) and his seven grandchildren. Rest easy Dad, Grandpa. "We are so lightly here. It is in love that we are made. In love we disappear." Leonard Cohen.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved