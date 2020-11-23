GILBERT--Samuel. Our dad, Samuel Gilbert, passed away on July 1st, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law and his beloved wife, Susan. He lived his life with joy, wonder and heart. He loved the practice of law, golf, travel, history, art and music. He was warm and kind and greeted people with a big smile. He was a loving father, grandfather and uncle. He will be missed by his children, David (Ann), Elisabeth (Graig) and Julie (Curt) and his seven grandchildren. Rest easy Dad, Grandpa. "We are so lightly here. It is in love that we are made. In love we disappear." Leonard Cohen.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store