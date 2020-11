Or Copy this URL to Share

Share SAMUEL's life story with friends and family

Share SAMUEL's life story with friends and family

HABER--Samuel. May 1928 - November 29, 2019 Raised in Brighton Beach, youth in Hashomer Hatzair. UC Berkeley Professor of American Intellectual History for 50 years. Exuberant and profound, with an unquench-able thirst for knowledge. Beloved teacher, scholar, husband, father and grandfather. A legacy of warmth and joy.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store