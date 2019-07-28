HARTWELL--Samuel A. The Board of Directors and staff of STRIVE mourn the passing of Samuel A. Hartwell, Sr., our founder, Chairman Emeritus, and friend. Sam co-founded STRIVE in 1984, with a vision of lifting people out of poverty by building a path to sustained employment. In his 20 years of leadership as the Board Chairman, STRIVE grew from an East Harlem-based nonprofit, to a national program that has transformed the lives of nearly 100,000 people. Sam's passion for serving the underserved and unwavering commitment to seeing our students succeed will remain a constant source of inspiration as we continue to build on his legacy. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Sam's four children, Ellen Blais, Charlotte Gesten, Annie MacNair, Sam Hartwell, and his extended family.



