HORCHOW--Samuel Roger. The Foundation for Art and Preservation in Embassies mourns the death of Roger Horchow. He was one of FAPE's founding Board members, served as Chairman from 1989 to 1994, and then as Chairman Emeritus. During his tenure, Roger strengthened our partnership with the State Department and worked with Secretary James Baker to earmark Nancy Lee and Perry Bass's gift to FAPE for the new U.S. Embassy in Berlin. He also oversaw the restoration of rare statues at the U.S. Embassy in Rome and the redecoration of the U.S. Ambassador's Residence in Warsaw. Roger amended FAPE's mission after the Warsaw project and shifted FAPE's focus from redecoration projects to acquiring art. He created a set of stars and stripes paper dinnerware, which was sold in his Horchow Catalogue, with a portion of the proceeds going to our program. Roger was a dear friend to so many and set a high standard of excellence that FAPE can only strive to uphold in the incredible void left after his passing. We will always be grateful to him for his leadership, vision and extraordinary support. As he often said, "American art has friends everywhere." We send our deepest sympathy to his family. Jo Carole Lauder, Chairman Eden Rafshoon, President Darren Walker, Vice President Ann Gund, President Emerita Wendy Luers, President Emerita Jennifer Duncan, Director





