INGRAM--Samuel William, Jr, 87. Passed away March 21, 2020 in Hillsboro, OR. Born in Utica, New York March 20, 1933. Earned an engineering degree from Vanderbilt University. Captain in the Marine Corps 1954-1957. In 1960 he received a law degree from Columbia Law School where he was an editor of the Columbia Law Review. He began his career practicing law in New York with Sullivan & Cromwell. As partner in the firm Shea and Gould, he developed their Real Estate division. In 1989, he went on to establish his own firm, Ingram, Yuzek, Gainen, Carroll and Bertolotti. He was a member of the ABA, NYSBA and Association of the Bar of the City of New York. He served as a Director and Secretary of the Legal Aid Society and Chairman of the Volunteer Division of the Legal Aid Society. Sam was an avid cross country skier as well as a supporter of the USA Ski Team. He and his wife Jane traveled around the world attending the Olympics for many years. A lover of theater, he always had the line of a song to follow up any conversation with his family. He is survived by his daughter Victoria and her husband Michael Closser of Portland, OR and his son William, daughter-in-law Kristina and his grandchildren, Rebecka and Robert of Stockholm, Sweden. An online Memorial Service will be initiated on April 18 at 10am PDT (1pm EDT). A memorial website will go live on April 17 at vic.gallery/swi



