KLAUSNER--Samuel S. Samuel S. Klausner, was born at home in Brooklyn, NY on August 22, 1920 to Sara and Max Klausner. He died on November 29, 2019 on the 99th day of his 99th year at home in Southbury, CT with his wife Phyllis and family by him. Sam attended Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn and Brooklyn College graduating in 1941 with a Bachelor of Science and a specialty of inorganic chemistry. The day after Pearl Harbor he went to enlist in the United States Army where he served in the European Theater following special training at Ohio State University and Tulsa University in chemical warfare and analysis. His unit was unique in the US Army, first inventing a hand-held analytic device and then being sent behind German lines to break into fuel depots to analyze the fuel to determine whether the US Army needed to capture or destroy the depot, missions that his unit all survived. He went overseas in 1942 and spent the duration of the war beginning in England, arriving in Normandy following the initial invasion, and then fighting through Chartres, Alencon and the liberation of Paris, The Battle of the Bulge and was one of the last to cross the Remagen Bridge over the Rhine before it was blown up. He remained as part of the U.S Army of Occupation in Germany until returning home to Brooklyn at the end of 1945. In 1947, he met Phyllis Cohen in Mahopac, NY and they married in January of 1948 building their lives together in Fleetwood and Yonkers, NY in a love affair that would last nearly 72 years. Together they raised three children Beth Haber (Alan), Richard Klausner (Rachel), and Joan Caine (Andre Kahr) while building a Water Analysis Company Petro Con Chemical that served the NY Metropolitan area, including many commercial and civic properties including The MTA, the airports and the World Trade Center. Upon retiring and moving to Heritage Village, CT, they became active members in B'nai Israel, and in Conservation and Clean water initiatives as well as the Democratic Party. He and Phyllis enjoyed traveling, hiking, and most especially being wonderful, engaged grandparents to Sarah (Andrew), Zev (Melissa), Mia, Isaac (Michelle), Eli (Melissa), Ruby, Olivia and Ariella and great-grandparents to Sophie, Lucy, Daphne, Dahlia and Aviva.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 3, 2019