1924 - 2019

Samuel M. Ringel, PhD



Brandywine Living at Voorhees, NJ- Passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Virtua Hospital, Voorhees. He was 94 years of age.



He was a long standing resident of White Meadow Lake, Rockaway, NJ and Tamarac, FL.



Dr. Ringel was born in the Bronx, November 29, 1924, and served his country during World War II as a sergeant in the Army Air Forces. Upon honorable discharge, via the GI Bill, he obtained a BA from Hunter College of New York City, followed by a MS from University of Michigan, and was ultimately awarded a PhD from Michigan State University in Mycology and Bacteriology.



Dr. Ringel was employed at the US Department of Agriculture, Warner-Lambert Research Institute and Revlon Health Care. His research interests included antibiotic and anti fungal medication. He discovered a novel anti fungal agent, Ambruticin, yet to be used clinically. Throughout his career he achieved notable recognition. He was particularly proud of the Hunter College Outstanding Achievement Award, President of the Theobald Smith Society, and the Selman A.Waksman Honorary Lectureship Award (Rutgers University).



Sam's interest in botany led him to creating gardens and elaborate landscapes wherever he lived. He volunteered his time for municipal and community based activities with an emphasis on charitable endeavors. Of major interest was travel and photography, which took him and Sylvia to many global destinations.



Survived by his wife of 67 years Sylvia. Sons: David (Judy), Jonathan (Cary), and Alan. Grandchildren: Matty (Brian) Brazeal, Jared (Alexa), Michelle (David Ross) and Aaron.



Services were held at Sinai Chapels, Fresh Meadows, NY. Burial at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ.



