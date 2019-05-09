PERELSON--Samuel. The Partners and staff of Perelson Weiner LLP mourn the passing of our co-founder, Samuel "Sam" Perelson. Sam was our mentor, colleague, and friend. Sam embodied all that was decent and honorable and he enriched each person who knew him. He was an exemplar of humanity and caring in a world that is too often cold and calculating. As co-managing Partner of the Certified Public Accounting Firm that proudly bears his name, he provided the highest level of integrity, sensitivity, intelligence and good humor to each of us and to our clients. He was always available to anyone who sought his counsel and friendship. The fierce loyalty which he had to his clients and colleagues, and they to him, reflects the person he was. He instilled in each of us and all others the importance of faith, family and friends. Each of us at Perelson Weiner is blessed to have known and loved him. He will be missed and mourned by all. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Sam's wife Ruth, his daughters Lois Perelson- Gross and Lila Adwar, sons- in-law Stewart Gross and Keith Adwar, granddaughters Hannah Gross, Sarah Gross, Mikaela Adwar and Julia Adwar, grandson Benjamin Gross and Sam's sister Helen Levine. The world is a better place for Samuel Perelson having been with us.



