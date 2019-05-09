Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SAMUEL PERELSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





PERELSON--Samuel S., CPA. Samuel Saul Perelson died on May 8, 2019 in New York City due to complications from pneumonia following a long illness. He was 84 years old and was surrounded by his loved ones. Sam was born in Brooklyn in 1935 to Hannah Michaelson Perelson and Paul Perelson. Sam was a brilliant, compassionate, and deeply principled man who left the world with the profound mark of a generous life well lived. Sam graduated in 1956 with a degree in accounting from the business division of City College (now known as Baruch), where he was the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, "The Ticker." After graduation he served briefly in the army reserve before joining his uncle's small accounting firm. Sam left to start his own practice in 1964. In 1994, Sam merged his firm to form Perelson Weiner, one of New York's premiere independent accounting firms, where he served as Co-Managing Partner until his retirement. Sam was a noted leader in the accounting profession, serving as a member of the AICPA and a member of various committees of the New York State Society of CPAs, including its Professional Ethics Committee. Sam helped to create the International Group of Accounting Firms, one of the first such international networks of independent firms. Sam was completely devoted to Ruth Cohen Perelson, "the love of his life" and his wife of 62 years. They met in college when she joined "The Ticker" as a freshman reporter, and she ended up succeeding him as editor-in-chief two years later. During his college years, Sam became a leader in the civil rights movement and became the National Chair of Students for Democratic Action. Sam's passion for political activism and social justice continued throughout his life. Sam's dedication to philanthropy, service to the Jewish people and Tikkun Olam, were at the very essence of his persona. Among his greatest passions was his work for Central Synagogue where he formed the morning minyan more than 40 years ago. Sam led the minyan every day for decades, providing comfort and community. Sam was committed to the future of Jewish spiritual leadership and served as Chair of the Board of Overseers of the New York School of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and on the National Board of Governors. In addition to his official institutional roles, Sam served as an unpaid advisor and mentor to Rabbis across the country, helping them negotiate their contracts. Sam's leadership roles in Jewish and communal affairs included various board positions with UJA-Federation of New York; The Jewish Community Relations Council of New York; The American Zionist Movement; ARZA; Association for a Better New York; Citizens Committee for New York City; The Educational Alliance; The Fund for Jewish Education; FOJP Services Corp.; and the "Jewish Week." Sam's service to the Jewish community reflected his deep love of Israel as a homeland for the Jewish people and as a reflection of the highest democratic principles and Jewish values. He remained inspired by the lesson from Leviticus Chapter 19, in which Moses is instructed to love the stranger as yourself. Even as Sam's health deteriorated, his fundamental loving nature, judgment about character and his commitment to a just and kind world remained at his core. In his professional career and in his loving devotion to his family, Sam's integrity, courage and kindness enabled him to shape and change countless lives. Sam is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth; his cherished daughters and sons-in-law, Lois Perelson-Gross and Stewart Koerner Perelson Gross of New York City, and Lila Adwar and Keith Adwar of Jericho, NY; his five grandchildren who were his greatest pride and joy: Hannah Perelson Gross, Sarah Alice Perelson Gross, Mikaela Gillian Adwar, Benjamin Perelson Gross, and Julia Phoebe Adwar; and his dear sister, Helen Levine. A memorial service will be held on May 23rd at 11am at Central Synagogue in New York City. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hebrew Union College www.huc.org or The Division of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine (https://geriatrics-palliative weill.cornell.edu/about-us/ ways-to-give). Published in The New York Times on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Civil Rights Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

