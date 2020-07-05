SAMUEL ROSENBERG

ROSENBERG--Samuel N., Ph.D, distinguished professor and authority on Medieval French. Born January 19, 1936 in New York City, died June 30, 2020, in Bloomington, Indiana. Son of Israel and Etta (Friedland) Rosenberg; loving and devoted spouse to Jeffrey Ankrom; beloved brother to Sylvia Fogelman, Alex and Carole Rosenberg. Graduated from Columbia College AB with highest honors, Johns Hopkins, Ph.D. Professor of French and Italian at Indiana University, Bloomington for many years and author of important books. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Memorial Service will be announced. Contributions in his honor may be made to ACLU.





