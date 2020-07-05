1/
SAMUEL ROSENBERG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SAMUEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSENBERG--Samuel N., Ph.D, distinguished professor and authority on Medieval French. Born January 19, 1936 in New York City, died June 30, 2020, in Bloomington, Indiana. Son of Israel and Etta (Friedland) Rosenberg; loving and devoted spouse to Jeffrey Ankrom; beloved brother to Sylvia Fogelman, Alex and Carole Rosenberg. Graduated from Columbia College AB with highest honors, Johns Hopkins, Ph.D. Professor of French and Italian at Indiana University, Bloomington for many years and author of important books. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Memorial Service will be announced. Contributions in his honor may be made to ACLU.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved