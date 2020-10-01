SAMUEL ROSENFELD

ROSENFELD-- Samuel Leopold, passed away peacefully at home on September 27 at the age of 89. Survived by his devoted wife, Sheila Yellin, her daughter Nancy Yellin Panzer (Len), and four children by his late first wife, June Serper Rosenfeld: Marjorie R. Sanua (David), Leslie Smith (Brian), David Rosenfeld and Michael Rosenfeld (halley K. harrisburg). Proud grandfather to Jacob and Julia Sanua, Jeremy (Lauren), Ethan and Claudia Smith, Jamie Rosenfeld, Ruby and Bella Rosenfeld, and Jack, Maddie and Grant Panzer. Born and raised in Manhattan, son of Rita and Alfred, Sam was the ultimate New Yorker. He graduated at 16 from Franklin School and earned a BS from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He served as a lieutenant in the United States Coast Guard. Following a marketing career in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, his passion for art and antiques led to a long career as an appraiser and private art dealer. A member of the Appraisers Association of America since 1980, Sam was elected to its Board of Directors and served as both Treasurer and second Vice President, culminating in the President's and Belmont Society Awards. While raising his family in Oceanside, Long Island, he loved sailing Reynolds Channel and scouring flea markets for treasures. After returning to New York City in 1976, his days were filled with theater, dance, music, museum openings and celebrity memorial services. He was a punster with a quick wit. He took pride in his press pass, his MENSA membership, and completing New York Times crossword puzzles, as well as playing duplicate bridge. His spirit for adventure and insatiable curiosity made him a world traveler with a vigorous zest for life. The family requests donations be made to The Actor's Temple of NYC or Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM).





