SPILO--Samuel D. Age 83, passed away on April 3rd at his home in Stonington, Connecticut just shy of two years after losing his beloved late wife Mona. Sam, as he was known to everyone, expressed a true zest for life. With his great sense of humor and appreciation for class, he was a welcomed member to any party or celebration; an amateur bartender, a food connoisseur, a world traveler, and an avid sailor, Sam was the epitome of sophistication and charm. A graduate of Hobart College, Sam enjoyed many years of working in advertising in New York City, before moving to Westchester, New York, where he and Mona raised their family, made lifelong friends, enjoyed the arts, and grew a thriving business, Bedford Gourmet. He was a member of the Stonington Harbor Yacht club where he was often found enjoying his boat Camilla and spending lovely evenings with friends and family. He is survived by his daughter Nicole Spilo Albee of Columbia Falls, MT and his son William A. Spilo of Denver, CO. In his memory, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital in New York City.



