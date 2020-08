Or Copy this URL to Share

AZARIA--Samuele, died peacefully at home of natural causes on July 31, 2020. Born October 6, 1928 in Milano, Italy; he moved to New York City in June 1973 where he was the Vice President of Fila USA. He was an avid tennis player and soccer fan and travelled worldwide for business and pleasure. Mr. Azaria is survived by his beloved daughter Flora.





