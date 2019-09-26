FRIEDMAN--Sandi Frankel, died September 25, 2019 following an 11-year battle with ovarian cancer. Survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Bob Friedman, her brother Michael Frankel, her children Ethan, Abigail, and Daniel, and her grandchildren Patience and Teddy. Sandi was born on April 15, 1951 in New York City to Ted and Marcia Frankel. An avid reader, traveler and sports fan, fiercely loyal to her family and friends, and possessed of a keen wit and lively sense of humor, Sandi was graduated from Douglass College in 1972 and from Fordham University School of Law in 1976. Memorial service to be held at 2pm on September 27 at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel. Sandi adopted the Adirondacks as her second home and along with Bob, was a founding member of the Wild Center in Tupper Lake, near their beloved camp, Kildare Club, as well as a patron of other Adirondack causes including the Adirondack Land Trust and the Adirondack chapter of The Nature Conservancy. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights or to any of the organizations above.



