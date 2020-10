Or Copy this URL to Share

BAYRON--Sandra. 67, beloved sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, died at home on October 8, 2020. We will miss her greatly. She is survived by her sister, Miriam; nephew Ivan; nieces, Ame and Jessica; grandnephews, Aiden, Alec, Isaiah, and Patrick; grandnieces, AnaMae, Hailey, Helena, Jasmine, Melissa, and Olivia; cousins, Sonia and Helen. Strong in her deep Catholic faith, she is united, in death, with her parents, Luisa and Emanuel.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store