COHEN--Sandra, 86, from the Bronx, Wayne, NJ and Myrtle Beach, SC. Beloved wife of Sidney Cohen. Loving mother of Belinda Winkler, Diane Simon and their spouses, Alex Winkler and Doug Simon. Grandmother of Carl Winkler, and his wife, Maya Goldberg; Russell Simon and Chandler Simon. Sister of Gerald Block. Always loved. Graveside service, Friday, October 16 at 1pm, Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ.





