FELD--Sandra B. On April 9, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Sideny Feld. Beloved mother of Royce (Evan) Maron and Ellyn Weinstein z"l. Proud grandmother of Beth (Daniel) Bentley, Dana (Yanky) Krinsky and Matthew, Daniel and Samuel Maron. Adored great-grandma of Raphi and Sidney. A woman of valor who exceeded them all.





