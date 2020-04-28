Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Helene Epstein Mager. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1935 - 2020

Sandra Helene Epstein Mager passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020. Born January 17, 1935 to Carl and Reba Epstein in Coatesville, PA, she inspired her four children, 11 grandchildren and hundreds of others to learn passionately and live fully. Sandy modeled love and commitment through selfless service to family and community.



Sandy grew up in Oxford, PA with her parents and younger sister Eda Rae, and graduated from Oxford High School. She attended Sarah Lawrence College twice (BA - !956, MA - 1981). After receiving her Masters degree at age 46 she became the first patient advocate on staff at District Council 37, New York City's largest municipal employees union.



Sandy knew that the world is interdependent and worked throughout her life to build connections among people. She was a whirlwind of social interactions who made friends wherever she went. Her generosity of spirit was bountiful. She was deeply committed to accessible healthcare for all and to creating a more just and peaceful world. Those commitments live on in her children and grandchildren.

She was a tireless community leader on many issues - helping deliver meals and provide transportation to marginalized people, working for services for people with disabilities, supporting international youth exchange and more. As President of the Oyster Bay Youth Council, along with her late husband of 58 years Arthur, she coordinated the development and creation of the Youth Corner.



Under her stewardship, the Mager home was a welcoming place that held space for many young people who appreciated her food, guidance and support. Sandy's positive impact on the community was significant over many decades. She was fearlessly progressive, evidencing an openness to the full range of individual differences decades before it became more mainstream.



After 48 years of joyful living in Oyster Bay, Sandy and Art relocated to the Osborn Retirement Community in Rye where she immediately became an active member of the community. She advocated for greater resident involvement in governance and chaired the Wellness Committee right up to the time of her death.



She is survived by her children Dan (Beth), Andy (Cheri Capparelli), Amy (Dan Garfield), and Ellen (Stephanie Friedman), and grandchildren Melanie Richards (Greg), Kayla Mager, Fern Beetle-Moorcroft (Oliver Goosen), Rashi Mager Garfield, Emunah Mager Garfield, Ari Friedman, Akiva Mager Garfield, Eitan Mager Garfield, Talia Friedman, Carli Mager, Esti Mager Garfield, Eli Mager and Efraim Asher Mager Garfield, sister-in-law Norma Abrahams, nieces Marcia Weissman (Mark Abbate), Margaret Weissman and Julie Glaser (Joel Glaser) and four grandnieces and a grandnephew.



A celebration of Sandy's life will be scheduled when large gatherings are permitted. Donations in her memory can be made to The Osborn Employee Enrichment Fund or a progressive organization of your choice.

