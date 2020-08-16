1/1
SANDRA LOVELL-BLAINE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SANDRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOVELL-BLAINE--Sandra Anna Harrington Green, of Cambridge, MA. Died of natural causes July 26, 2020, age 86. She is remembered for her world travels and curiosity for different cultures, her love for the sea, particularly Wellfleet on Cape Cod, and her generosity and interest in the lives of her children; Lexy Lovell, of Brooklyn, NY, and Douglas Lovell of Plymouth, MA, and her beloved grandchildren Alex and Jeremy Uys, Katie, Lillie, and Hopie Lovell, as well as her brother, S. Premena of Boulder, CO. Her remains will be buried next to her dear husband Dr. Graham B. Blaine, Jr. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021. Donations may be made in her name to the Wellfleet Conservation Trust and/or Mt. Auburn Cemetery where the family will name a tree in her memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved