SANDRA LOVELL-BLAINE

LOVELL-BLAINE--Sandra Anna Harrington Green, of Cambridge, MA. Died of natural causes July 26, 2020, age 86. She is remembered for her world travels and curiosity for different cultures, her love for the sea, particularly Wellfleet on Cape Cod, and her generosity and interest in the lives of her children; Lexy Lovell, of Brooklyn, NY, and Douglas Lovell of Plymouth, MA, and her beloved grandchildren Alex and Jeremy Uys, Katie, Lillie, and Hopie Lovell, as well as her brother, S. Premena of Boulder, CO. Her remains will be buried next to her dear husband Dr. Graham B. Blaine, Jr. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021. Donations may be made in her name to the Wellfleet Conservation Trust and/or Mt. Auburn Cemetery where the family will name a tree in her memory.





