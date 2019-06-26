MILLER-CITRON--Sandra L., (Sandy), passed peacefully in the presence of family on June 25. Born in Newark, NJ May 22, 1950 and raised in South Orange, and resided in Morristown, NJ. Sandy was a longtime member of Amnesty International, a seasoned yoga instructor, a strong proponent of Secular Jewish Humanism, and a fierce advocate of equal rights for all people. Sandy was predeceased by her loving father, A.H. Miller. She is survived by her husband Jonathan, son Guy and family, Hyejin and Buddy, her loving mother, Phyllis Miller of Maplewood, NJ, sister Joan Miller Kohlberg and husband Elon Kohlberg of Cambridge, MA, and Beit Yannay, Israel, and sons Gavriel and Raphael and their families. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11:30am at the Bernheim Apter Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel, 68 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, NJ. Interment will be in Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ.



