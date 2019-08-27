Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home 31 Arch Street Greenwich , CT 068306512 (203)-869-1513 Send Flowers Obituary

PAPONE--Sandra. It is with such profound sadness, we mourn the passing of our beloved Sandra Papone. She died of heart failure on August 24, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1932 in New York City. For the last 50 years, she has called Greenwich her home. She is survived by the love of her life, Aldo Papone, for the last 65 years and her loving daughter, Renata Papone-Lally and her loving son-in-law, Christopher Lally. Her greatest joy however, were her grandchildren, Gregory and Alexandra. Sandra would light up the minute they walked into the room. She and Aldo were able to show their grandchildren so much of the world through traveling and she loved them unconditionally. Something that Gregory and Alexandra will cherish forever. Sandra's life was truly a life to be celebrated. Working in Manhattan at a small Italian clothing boutique called Barra of Italy on Park Avenue in the early 50's, she met the love the of her life. They were married shortly after and lived in Manhattan. Their only child was born in 1959 and in 1969, the family moved to Greenwich, CT. In the early 80's, she was extremely active in the Alzheimers Society, co-chairing several of their Gala's. She was an avid reader with a voracious love of knowledge. Her husband's position at American Express afforded her being surrounded by dignitaries, presidents and royalty. She and Aldo have a pavilion named after them at Hospital for Special Surgery from their years of charitable donations and dedication. Sandra was a big supporter of St. Jude's Children Hospital, Connecticut Food Bank, and Doctors without Borders. She also loved going to the movies, The Met Opera and Broadway. Sandra was very generous with her time and love and always wanted to be surrounded by her many friends. She was continuously entertaining and cooking all her greatest dishes that everyone loved. A mass to celebrate her life will be posted on the website leopgallaghergreenwich.com The family is very grateful to Dr. Ralph Cipriani, our private nurse Lori Civitella and all the great nurses at The Greenwich Registry and Constellation Hospice. The family would like to also recognize how important Manoly Acebo was to Sandra, she took such good care of her and continues to care for Sandra's husband, Aldo. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Alzheimers Society at www.alz.org or Hospital for Special Surgery, Development Department, 535 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021, in memory of Sandra Papone. Published in The New York Times on Aug. 27, 2019

