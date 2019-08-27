PAPONE--Sandra. The Board of Trustees and the entire HSS community extend our deepest sympathy at the passing of Sandra Papone, wife of our Chairman Emeritus and Board of Trustees member, Aldo Papone. Sandra was a devoted mother and grandmother, a champion of the arts, a passionate traveler, and a committed philanthropist. With her husband, she was a prominent supporter of the HSS mission. The Aldo and Sandra Papone Family Atrium, dedicated in honor of their steadfast generosity, is at the heart of the HSS experience for patients and their loved ones. We extend our deepest condolences to our dear friend and colleague Aldo Papone, their daughter Renata Papone-Lally, son-in-law Christopher Lally, and grandchildren Gregory and Alexandra. Thomas H. Lister, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Robert K. Steel, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO; Bryan T. Kelly, M.D., Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director; Mary K. Crow, M.D., Physician-in-Chief, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)



