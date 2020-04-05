Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SANDRA PINE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PINE--Sandra. Died March 4th at age 87. Wife, mother, grandmother. Psychologist. Modern dance soloist, ceramicist, photographer, architect/designer, gardener/tree pruner, art collector. Hiker, ocean swimmer, mountaineer, world traveler, and adventurer. An emotionally intense life; a creative life; a conflicted life; a beautiful life. At once, fiercely generous, loving, and empathic, yet enslaved by childhood demons. She overflowed with her share of pain and joy, drawing upon both to fuel the creation of exquisite and welcoming family homes; sumptuous meals; stunning photographs of natural majesty; and stories of adventure that charmed her loved ones until nearly her final breath. She is survived by her husband, Fred, her daughter, Rachael, her son, Daniel, her son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Scott and Jennifer, and her four grandchildren - Hannah, Elana, Fiona, and Tyler - whom she loved more than words can ever express. Each of us will carry into the future her powerful influence, her memory, and, hopefully, at least a fraction of her gift for living life to the fullest.



