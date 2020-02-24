SOMMER--Sandra, on February 22nd, 2020. Beloved Mother of Mark (Sari) and Roberta (Jerry) Salese, sister to Jerome (Phyllis) Rappaport. Loving Grandmother of nine and Great-grandmother of nine. She was predeceased by her husband Morton and her son Steven. Sandra had a full life, filled with family and friends that loved her very much. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Saddle Brook, NJ at 11:00am. Services entrusted to Riverside Memorial Chapel, New York, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2020